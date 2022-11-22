After Netflix withdrew it from its platform, fans demanded that “Ugly Betty” come to some other streaming service in our region. Now, after months of breaking fans’ hearts and keeping their destiny in limbo, the popular RCN Televisión soap opera has found a new space on the stream: Amazon Prime Video. Yes, now it is official information and it has been revealed by the platform itself in an unexpected tweet, published on its official account.

“Welcome Beatriz Aurora Pinzón Solano to Prime Video! Don Armando, El Cuartel, Hugo Lombardi, La Peliteñida, Nicolás Mora and Marce arrive at #PrimeVideoLAT Enjoy the gossip, the drama and all the fun of EcoModa coming soon only on Prime Video”, reads the Amazon Prime post.

However, it has not yet detailed when the fiction will be released. Check out the promotional poster below:

Amazon Prime Video confirms “Ugly Betty” as its new acquisition. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Why was “Ugly Betty” removed from Netflix?

For many years, “Ugly Betty” It was the star production of Netflix, despite the fact that it was not an original title. The plot, starring Ana María Orozco and Jorge Enrique Abello, used to be in the top 10 most watched almost always. It was a fact that the public had her as their favorite. But in July of this year the fantasy collapsed.

Beatriz Pinzón left the red N in the midst of a sea of ​​memes and disagreement. The reason? She never made it clear which one she was. However, Betty’s recent arrival at Amazon Prime Video allows us to slip a fairly logical theory: the agreements between Netflix and the RCN, creator of the series, have come to an end.