The uber platform Yes, it can provide its services in the tourist areas of Cancun and the Riviera Maya.

yesterday, in the middle of protests by thousands of local taxi drivers, that besieged the headquarters of the federal Judiciary, magistrates agreed with Uber in an injunction that will allow it to operate without the need to process a concession before state authorities.

With the court ruling, uber It will be able to operate in Cancun, Puerto Morelos and the Leona Vicario delegation.

“We are going to break mothers with the decision they make, we respect them if they respect us. Out uberyelled one of the carriers during the protests.

“Mara, today we request support from the taxi drivers” and “Judge Jorge Mercado, corrupt. Do not sell my heritage,” read some of the banners displayed.

Eleazar Sagrero Ordóñez, leader of the Frente Único de Trabajadores del Volante, assured that the taxi drivers demand that if Uber is going to operate, it should do so with a concession.

Nevertheless, uber argues that since 2021 the Court determined that the mobility services offered through technology platforms, they are between private

Since yesterday, minutes after the resolution of the magistrates, the platform already allowed you to request trips in the tourist area and from the airport, for example.