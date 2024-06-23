The body of the last person missing in the Natisone tragedy has been found: Cristian Molnar was in a tunnel covered by wood, not far from where his friends were found.

Inside a tunnel, under a stone: it is the tragic epilogue of the very long story of the search for the last missing person in the Natisone tragedy, Cristian Molnar. This morning of the discovery of a body on the banks of the river in an area visited several times by rescue teams.

The official confirmation came in the words of the mayor Michele De Sabata and in the recognition of the body by his brother Radu Petru. The utopian hopes of finding the beloved Cristian alive collide with the bitter reality.

The family’s lawyer Gaetano Laghi announced that the family will finally be able to mourn the body of their relative in peace and resignation:

“The family will finally be able to have a body to cry on and, closed in their grief, they do not intend to make any statement.”

The discovery occurred thanks to the stubbornness and courage of the river department of the Fire Brigade who strongly wanted to accompany the dog team expected in today’s searches. The body was under a rock, covered by wood in one gallery, in a long building not far from where the bodies of the other two girls were located. The lowering of the water level allowed the identification of what remains of the twenty-five-year-old Cristian. The searches have never stopped and the stubbornness of all the forces involved on the banks of the Natisone has allowed us to put an end to this dramatic story, which began on May 31st last

The words of the mayor of Premariacco are full of pain and resignation. Michele De Sabata confirms his intention to erect a monument in memory of the three boys who died in such a heartbreaking way: he wants to immortalize their last embrace. He praises the multitude of people who expended their energy and expertise in finding this latest boy.

“We are closing one of the saddest pages of our small community. Our task was to return a body to the family and today the operation was completed. They tell me, among other things, that today is World Hug Day.”

The epilogue of the story will allow the family to say goodbye to their beloved Cristian for the last time. The three boys will thus be able to hug each other again in another place, happier for them.

