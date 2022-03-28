As has been discussed for weeks, Sophie Turner would be going through her second pregnancy, along with Joe Jonas. The actress He surprised his fans after publicly showing his ‘belly’ on a walk she took accompanied by her husband.

Sophie Turner is pregnant for the second time

During last Saturday, March 26, Sophie Turner was encouraged to show her pronounced belly while walking through the streets of Beverly Hills, in the company of her husband and father of her first daughter, Joe Jonas. The actress decided to wear a crop top, which exposed her baby bump. In this way, Turner confirms the news.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their second child. Photo: Page Six composition

What is known about the new pregnancy of Sophie Turner?

Since the beginning of February, different platforms have been talking about the arrival of the second son of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The “Game of Thrones” star was the center of attention after the Daily Mail took some photos of her.

According to the same platform, the actress and the musician were spending a family day on a popular American beach. The images surprised the followers of both, since a possible “tummy” of pregnancy could be seen, since then.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Miami, February 2022. Photo: Daily Mail

Sophie and Joe are already parents to Willa, their 2-year-old daughter. Similarly, the couple is about to celebrate three years of marriage. It is worth mentioning that neither Turner nor Jonas have spoken on the matter. This is because they both prefer to keep their private lives on the edge.

A source close to them clarified more details of this aspect: “Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby. They are very excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them very close and they want to have a large family together.”