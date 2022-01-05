After so many rumors and leaks, the existence of PlayStation VR2 has finally been confirmed today. The news came during Sony’s conference at CES 2022, and Jim Ryan, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, was responsible for announcing it.

PSVR2 includes things like eye tracking, 4K HDR, and advanced rendering options. Additionally, it was revealed that the controls will be known as sense controllers. Here we leave you with a few images:

The first game confirmed for PSVR2 is Horizon Call of the Mountain and here is its first video teaser:

On the other hand, its technical specifications were also revealed: