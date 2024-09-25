The return of the famous presenter on TV will take place at Rai: Barbara D’Urso will in fact be a dancer for one night on Dancing with the Stars

The indiscretion is one that many have been waiting for for a long time and concerns the return to the television scene of one of the most famous and historic presenters of Italian television, namely Barbara D’Urso.

The journalist Joseph Candela has made public, through the X platform, the news according to which D’Urso she will be a dancer for a night to Dancing with the Starsled by Milly CarlucciThe former lady of the afternoon of Mediaset will therefore be a special guest on a flagship program of mother Rai.

Specifically, the participation of Barbara D’Urso, as reported by the journalist of Dagospiawould be scheduled for the second episode, that of October 5th. Carlucci’s show will debut, in fact, on Saturday, September 28th.

Barbara D’Urso: the long-awaited return to TV

Two years have now passed since Barbara D’Urso’s stormy farewell to the world of entertainment and since then rumors about her possible return to TV have continued over time.

Among the hypotheses that have been circulating there was, for example, a possible location on the Nine or on Twitchbut there has never been any confirmation about it. Then there are those who hypothesized a sensational move to Rai but, in this sense, apart from a guest appearance by her friend Mara Venier to Sunday Innothing ever materialized.

Therefore, Barbara D’Urso’s presence on Dancing with the Stars could certainly represent an excellent opportunity for the presenter to re-present herself in front of a large and heterogeneous audience.

The turning point was a lunch between the two presenters in the middle of summer

Some rumours that have been circulating for a while were referring to a secret lunch between Milly Carlucci and Barbara D’Urso held in July.

The hypothesis of a possible participation of the presenter in Dancing with the Stars has since then become more and more plausible. On that occasion Carlucci had declared the following:

“So I am happy that people are talking about it, on blogs, on websites, that in all places and in all lakes they are talking about Dancing, imagine, it is my satisfaction. Whether things are true or not, that is another matter. But I do not reveal my maneuvers. James Bond does not say how he is, he just does it“.