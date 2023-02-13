Tepetongo, Zacatecas.- The town of San Pascual in Tepetongo, Zacatecas, has remained completely uninhabited, this after the last family What stay decided to leave the place.

San Pascual was not a very large community, but its around 100 families had plans and dreams, before the drug traffickers arrived and forced them to start from scratch in other places.

This Monday it was announced thatto last family who refused to leave everything, finally gave in and he left San Pascual to look for a future elsewhere.

Since December the pilgrimage of these families began to seek refuge in other places, several traveled to the capital, others to Huejúcar, Jalisco and many more migrated to the United States.

Although They have already denounced the situation. fearing reprisals there has been no answer by the authorities nor have they received protection.

The last thing that was announced in this regard was that the former Secretary of Security, Adolfo Marín Marín, confirmed the displacement and said that there would be more security.

Inhabitants have told media such as El País and NTR Zacatecas the ordeal they have gone through since the day two men came down from the hill to tell them that they were going to give them protection, which was not the case.

We recommend you read:

Since the drug traffickers arrived and without asking, they checked homes, vehicles and even the cell phones of the residents.

“It wasn’t like they ran us off at gunpoint and got us out, we really got out of fear. But they were armed people, they came asking questions, the people preferred to go out than live day by day in fear,” a resident told NTR Zacatecas.

So far there has been no response from the authorities and it is only known that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that “action is already being taken, attention is being paid, there is a presence and the problem of insecurity in that region has lessened.”

San Pascual is close to Víboras, the community where the four disappeared young men from Colotlán, Jalisco, were located.