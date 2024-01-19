El Matador scored for the fourth time in his career

Carlos Sainz And Lucas Cruz they crossed the finish line of the 12th and final stage of the 46th edition of the Dakar in second position behind an indomitable Sebastien Loeb (five stage victories for the Alsatian) and are the winners of this edition of the most famous raid in the world.

For the Matador, this is the fourth career success in the Dakar after winning in 2010 with Volkswagen, in 2018 with Peugeot and in 2020 with Mini. He also led to victory Audi it is the flagship of an exceptional list of honors for Carlos Sainz.

The house of the Four Circles landed in the Dakar in 2022 with a three-year project based on a 'first time' for the raid, that is, bringing a hybrid buggy. After two years of difficulty, this time Audi hit the mark thanks to Carlos Sainz, the Audi representative who survived the troubles which instead put an end to the ambitions of his brand mates Mattias Ekstrom and Stephane Peterhansel.

At the finish line in Yunbu, the son was also there to celebrate the father Carlos Sainz junior, Ferrari driver in F1. For the 61-year-old it is a real feat that he accomplished after two truly intense weeks of competition. Sainz joins Ari Vatanen at four victories in the raid and is close to Nasser Al-Attiyah, owner of five successes. We'll see if Sainz will still be at the start in 2025 as he has yet to define his future. Toyota and Ford have already knocked on the door of the winner of the 2024 edition.