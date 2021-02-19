So far, many of the collaborations of Fortnite they have been linked to franchises from media other than video games. Those are the cases of which correspond to Marvel Y Star wars.

But when it comes to content originating from other titles, they are not. One of the most remembered are those of Kratos of God of war Y master Chief of Halo. Now, another of this type is on the way. It is related to Street fighter ii of Capcom.

Fortnite will receive Street Fighter II content

According to plan, the appearances of Ryu Y Chun-li will come to this Battle royale starting at 4:00 pm PT on February 20.

That would be at 6:00 pm according to the central time of Mexico and Peru, so they must make the respective adjustment in their time zone.

From what it seems, the arrival of these characters is related to a series of crossovers known as Joint he hunt. This is how very unusual content has come to this title.

In addition to the characters mentioned at the beginning, he also understood Daryl Dixon Y Michonne of The walking dead, Predator, Sarah Connor and the T-800 of Terminator Y Snake eyes of G.I. Joe.

The same can be said The Mandalorian, The Flash, And till TRON. Previously, the arrival of DLC from Street fighter ii was revealed by data miners or data miners. There is a video there where you can see a portal that leads to the world of this fighting game.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Capcom series

Why Ryu Y Chun-li will come to Fortnite? Yes, we know that it is due to an agreement between Capcom Y Epic games. But the main reason is that this 2021 will commemorate the 30 years since the departure of Street fighter ii.

It is to date the most representative and influential title of its own genre. This is more than clear with the advance in this note, where the classic arcade machine appears. It is a game that made history and is still well loved.

We will see what are the requirements to get to Ryu Y Chun-li, and if by chance they have something else associated with it. The video of Fortnite it doesn’t even last a minute, so more can be expected.

It is this type of content that keeps this current Battle royale. Players always find something new every time they return to this title, which has also stood out in the environment of the esports. Let’s wait for more information.

