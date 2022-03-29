Project Spartacuswhich has been rumored for some time now, is finally being unveiled by Sony Interactive Entertainmentwhich officially announces the merger between PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now under the simple name of “PlayStation Plus“With three different subscription ranges: Essential, Extra and Premium.

The new PlayStation Plus will be available from June and will offer over 700 games from old and new generations of PlayStation history. All details, including prices, are available below.

Since the launch of PlayStation Plus in 2010, SIE has been a pioneer in innovation with subscription game services. We were thrilled to be the first console subscription service to include a new collection of games via PlayStation Plus and to launch the first service to stream console play with PlayStation Now.

Today we are delighted to share official news on changes that will affect our subscription services. In June, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will join in a new PlayStation Plus subscription service that offers customers more choice around the world with three levels of membership.

Our goal is to provide selected, high-quality content with a diverse catalog of games *. Below is an overview of the three membership levels.

PLAYSTATION PLUS ESSENTIAL

Benefits : It offers the same benefits currently available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, such as: Two downloadable games per month Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Access to online multiplayer This tier is unchanged for current PlayStation Plus subscribers.

: The price* of PlayStation Plus Essential remains similar to the current price of PlayStation Plus. United States $ 9.99 per month / $ 24.99 every three months / $ 59.99 per year Europe € 8.99 per month / € 24.99 every three months / € 59.99 per year UK £ 6.99 per month / £ 19.99 every three months / £ 49.99 per year Japan ¥ 850 per month / ¥ 2,150 every three months / ¥ 5,143 per year

PLAYSTATION PLUS EXTRA

Benefits : It offers all the benefits of the Essential level Plus, it offers a catalog of up to 400 * of the most fun PS4 and PS5 games, including blockbuster titles from our PlayStation Studios catalog and from third-party partners. Extra level games can be downloaded to play.

: Price* : United States $ 14.99 per month / $ 39.99 every three months / $ 99.99 per year Europe € 13.99 per month / € 39.99 every three months / € 99.99 per year UK £ 10.99 per month / £ 31.99 every three months / £ 83.99 per year Japan ¥ 1,300 per month / ¥ 3,600 every three months / ¥ 8,600 per year

PLAYSTATION PLUS PREMIUM **

Benefits : Offers all the benefits of the Essential and Extra levels Plus, it includes up to 340 * additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of great classics, available in both streaming and download, from the original generations of PlayStation, PS2 and PSP Offers cloud streaming access to original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games available in Extra and Premium tiers in markets ** where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream play using PS4 and PS5 consoles and PC. *** Trial versions of limited-time games will also be available in this tier, to allow customers to try out some games before purchasing them.

: Price* : United States $ 17.99 per month / $ 49.99 every three months / $ 119.99 per year Europe € 16.99 per month / € 49.99 every three months / € 119.99 per year UK £ 13.49 per month / £ 39.99 every three months / £ 99.99 per year Japan ¥ 1,550 per month / ¥ 4,300 every three months / ¥ 10,250 per year

PlayStation Plus Deluxe (select markets) For markets where cloud streaming is not available, we will offer PlayStation Plus Deluxe at a lower price than the Premium tier with a catalog of great classics from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations for you to download and play, as well as trial versions limited time games. The benefits of the Essential and Extra tiers are also included. Local prices vary by market.

The new Extra and Premium levels represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these levels, our primary goal is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer include the first-rate content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. We are working closely with our ingenious PlayStation Studios developers and third-party partners to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a collection that will be updated regularly. More information about the games included in the new PlayStation Plus service will be available soon.

Upon launch of the new PlayStation Plus service, PlayStation Now will be incorporated into the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service. Upon launch, PlayStation Now customers will be transferred to PlayStation Plus Premium with no subscription fee increase in effect.

As this is a large-scale launch, the new PlayStation Plus offering will be rolled out in a phased regional approach. In the period of June, we will begin with a first launch in several Asian markets, followed by North America, Europe and the remaining regions of the world where PlayStation Plus is available. Our goal is to make the game subscription service available. Playstation Plus in most PlayStation Network territories by the end of the first half of 2022. We also plan to expand the cloud streaming functionality to other markets and will provide more details at a later date.

Leveraging over 25 years of gaming innovation experience, this change in our subscription services is a testament to our ongoing commitment to evolve our network services to meet customer preferences. With the new PlayStation Plus, we intend to offer a wonderful subscription game service with content carefully selected by our exclusive PlayStation Studios team and our third-party partners. The new advanced version of PlayStation Plus will allow our fans to discover and experience more content than ever and to deepen their connection with the PlayStation community through shared experiences.

Today we are offering a small preview of our new PlayStation Plus subscription service, and we will be making more information available near the launch. Keep following us.

* Local prices may vary by market. The titles in the PlayStation Plus catalog may also vary by market and tier and may change over time. PlayStation Plus is an ongoing subscription which requires the payment of a periodic fee which is automatically withdrawn, unless canceled. There are age restrictions. Terms apply: play.st/psplus-usageterms

** Markets where PlayStation Now is currently available: United States, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

*** At launch, PC streaming will not be available in Japan and will be supported in a future update.