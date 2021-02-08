In the next 15 business days, the human or legal persons that operate in the soy or sunflower market and are registered in the Single Register of the Agrifood Chain (RUCA), either as producers, fractionators, collectors, exporters, elevators and fazoneros or other areas of commerce, must form a trust to ensure the general economic interest of the population, through an internal system of financial assistance that, while preserving market freedom and free competition, guarantees internal supply and ensures fair and reasonable prices for consumers.

This is established by Joint Resolution 1/2021 of the Ministry of Productive Development and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

The tool had already been anticipated a little over a month ago since it was part of the negotiation between the Argentine Agroindustrial Council and the Government for the reopening of the corn market. Now, from the Chamber of the Oil Industry of the Argentine Republic (CIARA) they affirmed that with this measure “record closures or raising of export duties are avoided, by virtue of the commitment of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Internal Trade to adopt the measures or actions that remove any distortion in the export market of the products contemplated in the trust, ensuring that the maintenance of competitive and equitable conditions for companies producers involved, and trying to deter any conduct contrary to commercial loyalty and the defense of competition “.

The resolution establishes that the contributions of funds of each trustor will be calculated according to the Affidavits of Foreign Sales of the products subject to contributions, registered as of the cut-off date, which is February 1. The total contribution to the trust will be 190 million dollars annually, with the possibility of being reviewed by the Ministry of Internal Trade before variations in the monthly volume.

Products subject to contributions are sunflower flour and pellets, soybean meal pellets, soybean expellers, soybeans, sunflower seeds and soybean meal. Meanwhile, the products that will benefit from the compensation will be the refined edible soy or sunflower oils destined for the domestic market for final and family consumption in containers of up to five liters.

“The volume of packaged oils that will be subject to compensation is 29 million liters per month, in a minimum proportion of eighty percent of pure sunflower oil “, details the regulations, and states that in the first instance the trust will be extinguished on January 31, 2022.