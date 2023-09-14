The television presenter Nacho Lozano37 years old and originally from Mexico City, returns to Telemundo to work as a host on the reality show ‘The House of the Famous’is reported on various news portals.

Nacho Lozano is already confirmed to be part of Telemundo’s talent and it will be in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ where the public will soon see him.

“The most anticipated reality show on Hispanic TV in the United States welcomes Nacho Lozano! The new co-host of La Casa de los Famosos who will join the talented Jimena Gállego to host the fourth season of the reality show that will premiere on beginning of 2024”, Telemundo thus announces on Instagram the presence of Nacho Lozano on said television station.

Immediately on social networks, users give their opinion about Nacho Lozano’s presence in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’:

“Oh no, from there they already started badly”, “No and what is going to happen with Sandarti”, “Yes, Nacho”, “Good presenters! We will miss Sandarti but he will have his reasons… and welcoming Nacho and Jimena is an angel”.

Nacho Lozanowho is recognized as one of the most talented Mexican journalists, debuted on the Telemundo screen in 2021 as one of the hosts of the show ‘Hoy Día’ and then became a presenter of the Noticiero ‘Telemundo Mediodía’.

In March of this year, Nacho Lozano announced the end of his time at Noticias Telemundo and returned to Mexico to host the program ‘De haste and run’, on Imagen Televisión.

Now he returns to the network as co-host of The House of the Famous.

