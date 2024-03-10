After the gigantic success at all levels that the call had The Super Mario Bros. Movie When it was coming out almost a year ago, it was obvious that we would be getting more of the famous plumber on the big screen. Well, on this day, March 10, which is celebrated on Mario, Nintendothrough a special video on their social networks starring Shigeru Miyamotohas confirmed that together with Illuminationthey are already working on a sequel.

Within the material published on his social networks, the father of Mario points out that the tape It will be released on April 3, 2026 in the United States and in other markets, in which the Mexican will surely be. Not much more details were given about it other than that Illuminationthe studio that was behind the first film, returns for this new adaptation.

“Am Miyamoto. We are working on a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. The film will be released on April 3, 2026 in the US and many other markets. Throughout the month of April, it will also reach other regions. We will share more details as soon as we can tell you more. On this occasion, Illumination and Nintendo collaborate again to further expand the world of Mario and create a happy and fun story. “We hope you like it!” declared the famous video game developer.

Well there you have it. The thing here is that the wait will be a little longer than some anticipated because let's remember, the rumors placed the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2 at the beginning of 2025. On the one hand, it is very positive that they are going to take the time necessary to deliver something of quality. Another big unknown has to do with the plot that will be followed. Tell us in the comments what kind of story within the universe of Mario you would like to see.

Happy MAR10 Day! To mark the occasion, check out this video with the latest news on Mario. #MAR10Day pic.twitter.com/1qsGzfHnim — Nintendo Latin America (@NintendoLatam) March 10, 2024

Fountain: Nintendo