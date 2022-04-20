After the recent release of the sixth season of “Peaky Blinders” in the United Kingdom, much has been speculated about its launch in other countries. It is so this March 10, Netflix finally confirmed on social networks when the series will arrive in Spain and Latin America.

Through a post on Twitter, the streaming giant shared a new poster for the show and revealed that it will be available on its platform from Friday June 10, 2022 in the different countries of Latin America.

Netflix confirms Peaky Blinders 6 in Latin America. Photo: capture Twitter

In addition, Netflix Spain It also brought to light that “Peaky Blinders”, season 6, would arrive on the same date as in Latin America, so netizens could not help but respond positively to this news.

What will “Peaky Blinders 6” be about?

As exposed in the trailers, the sixth season of the series will have the premise of explaining the fate of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) after he became mentally unstable due to the war and the sudden death of his new wife.

Who’s Who in “Peaky Blinders” Season 6?

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Tom Hardy as Alfie Solomons

Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby

Finn Cole as Michael Gray

Anya Taylor-Joy as Gina Gray

Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby

Aidan Gillen as Aberama Gold

Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Stark.

“Peaky Blinders”, season 6 – trailer

What does Thomas from Peaky Blinders smoke?

Actor Cillian Murphy, who plays Thomas, smokes nicotine- and tobacco-free herbal cigarettes in all his scenes. He is known to have puffed on at least 3,000 natural cigars each season.