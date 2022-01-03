Naruto experienced many changes between the transition from Shippuden to Boruto, being the most notorious that he became a complete father of a family with responsibilities.

Although the title of Hokage keeps him away from home, the powerful ninja still has a unique devotion to his children, whom he jealously protects from threats.

Until now, Boruto, Himawari Y Hinata They were the only members of their family, but a new official illustration revealed that there is one more who spent the new year with them.

The official Twitter account @NARUTOtoBORUTO presented a few postcards with the characters of this work, who wished a happy New Year to their fans.

What caught the attention, is that Kawaki appears as part of Naruto’s family, posing right next to the current Hokage.

The original post mentions that the postcard collection features three different designs, including the Uzumaki family, the Uchiha family, and Orochimaru’s hideout.

Naruto already had a connection to his ‘adopted son’

Kawaki’s presence is not entirely strange in this context, as they repeatedly showed that the Hokage has great empathy with him.

What we did not expect is that they would show it as soon as an official member of the Boruto family, although it remains to be seen if the main story takes up this event.

Throughout history, Kawaki began to see Naruto as a father figure whom he could trust, especially since he was always there for him in the most difficult moments.

Boruto now he will have an older brother and he will be the ‘middle son’, with all the implications that the title carries.

Do you think the manga and anime will show us this family as canon? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.