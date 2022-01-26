The new movie of Mortal Kombat It was released last year, and although it is true that it did not manage to be the adaptation of the popular video game that we were all waiting for, the reality is that it was much better than we thought. It seems that the feature film was also a success on streaming platforms, since its producers have already greenlit a sequel.

According to information from dead line, newline already authorized a sequel for Mortal Kombat and have hired Jeremy Slater, main writer of the series of Moon Knight in Disney+, to take charge of the script for this new production. Other than that, we don’t know if Simon McQuoid will return as director, nor do we have information regarding its release date.

Since last year, Greg Russo, screenwriter of Mortal Kombat, He said that he already had a plan of ideas for the sequel, which sadly will not be carried out since he will no longer write this continuation of the story. we knew that Warner Bros. intended to convert Mortal Kombat into a successful movie franchise, and it looks like they are going to keep their word.

Publisher’s note: I think the original movie wasn’t bad, but I felt like its story moved too fast. By the end, the characters felt disposable and I couldn’t empathize with any of them, but the action was good and the gore was up to franchise standards.

Via: dead line