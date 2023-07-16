Sunday, July 16, 2023
It’s official! Messi signed a contract with Inter Miami: video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in Sports
0
It’s official! Messi signed a contract with Inter Miami: video

Messi

The Argentine soccer player is part of the Inter Miami roster.

Photo:

Twitter: @InterMiamiCF

The Argentine soccer player is part of the Inter Miami roster.

The Argentine star will be with the US first division soccer team until 2025.

The star Lionel Messi has officially committed to Inter Miami until the end of the 2025 season of the North American League (MLS), the franchise announced this Saturday.

The 36-year-old Argentine captain will join Inter “in the coming days and his contract will run until the 2025 MLS season,” David Beckham’s co-owned team said.

“I am very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi, who will wear the team’s number 10 and will be introduced to his new fans on Sunday, said in the statement.

