It’s official! Messi signed a contract with Inter Miami: video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Argentine soccer player is part of the Inter Miami roster.
Twitter: @InterMiamiCF
The Argentine soccer player is part of the Inter Miami roster.
The Argentine star will be with the US first division soccer team until 2025.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
to f
The star Lionel Messi has officially committed to Inter Miami until the end of the 2025 season of the North American League (MLS), the franchise announced this Saturday.
The 36-year-old Argentine captain will join Inter “in the coming days and his contract will run until the 2025 MLS season,” David Beckham’s co-owned team said.
“I am very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi, who will wear the team’s number 10 and will be introduced to his new fans on Sunday, said in the statement.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#official #Messi #signed #contract #Inter #Miami #video
Leave a Reply