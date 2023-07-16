It’s official! Messi signed a contract with Inter Miami: video

The star Lionel Messi has officially committed to Inter Miami until the end of the 2025 season of the North American League (MLS), the franchise announced this Saturday.

The 36-year-old Argentine captain will join Inter “in the coming days and his contract will run until the 2025 MLS season,” David Beckham’s co-owned team said.

“I am very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” Messi, who will wear the team’s number 10 and will be introduced to his new fans on Sunday, said in the statement.