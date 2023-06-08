After several twists and turns, mainly with Barcelona (which was his chosen destination), Lionel Messi will leave elite European soccer and take his talents to the city of Miami to be part of Inter in Major League Soccer (MLS). , the team owned by David Beckham who appears to have a good relationship with the Argentine star.
In recent weeks, after a very chaotic and unusual departure from PSG in the career of the Argentine star, Barcelona was in favor of the arrival of the best player in history but due to different financial problems that the Catalan entity is going through and Due to the problems related to the Financial Fair Play, the player decided to sign with the North Americans who offered him all the comforts available for him to be a player of this franchise.
Throughout his career, the possibility of Messi being part of the MLS was always rumored and that his arrival in the North American league was arranged from the beginning but it was never confirmed, but today things lined up for this to happen. Now, the Argentine will be the face of a league that will grow a lot in the following seasons with the aim of having a very competitive tournament to show the world during the 2026 World Cup that the United States will host together with Mexico and Canada.
The figures of the contract that will link Messi with Inter Miami have not yet been disclosed, but it is clear that it will be a million-dollar deal that will not only be financed by the club but also by the main sponsors of this league such as Apple and Adidas. , brand in which Leo is one of the world faces.
As for the team that wears pink, last march in the Eastern Conference table, far from the Playoffs positions, and without a head coach (the arrival of Gerardo Martino for this position is rumored). In addition, they have assured him that hierarchy reinforcements will arrive so that he can compete for the MLS title in the short term.
A new adventure for Lionel Messi begins and the eyes of the world will be on his feet, as it has been for more than 15 years.
