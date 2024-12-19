Red Bull has already made its replacement for Checo Pérez official. The Austrian team announced this Thursday that Liam Lawson ascends and will be Max Verstappen’s partner in 2025.

The New Zealand pilot He was the big favorite to occupy the Red Bull seatalthough Yuki Tsunoda also sounded strong. This year, Lawson already had the opportunity to return to Formula 1, replacing Daniel Ricciardo, and next season he will fulfill his dream of being a driver for a starting team.

Max Verstappen’s new partner, 22, He entered the points zone in his first race in the Great Circus in 2024a great result in its trial period.

“It’s a lifelong dream for me, it’s something I’ve wanted and worked for since I was eight years old. HIt’s been an incredible journey so far. “I want to say a huge thank you to the entire VCARB team for their support, the last six races have played a huge role in my preparation for this next step,” said Lawson.

Furthermore, he wanted to thank everyone for this opportunity: “To Christian, Helmut and the entire Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am very excited to work alongside Max and learn from a world championI have no doubt that I will learn from your experience. “I can’t wait to get started!”





Christian Horner, meanwhile, said: “I am delighted to announce that Liam Lawson will join the team in 2025. Liam’s performances over the course of his two spells with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have shown that Not only is he capable of delivering good results, but he is also a real runnerwho is not afraid to compete with the best and emerge victorious.