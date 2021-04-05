LG Electronics announced this Monday the closure of the mobile phone business unit after several years of losses, a decision that will not affect the support of smartphones that users of the South Korean brand have purchased.

The effective closing date of the mobile phone unit is scheduled for July 31 this year. Subsequently, it will continue developing technologies related to the mobile sector, such as 6G, to strengthen its competitiveness in other business areas.

LG sources explained to Europa Press that this change means that the company It will no longer produce or release new smartphone models. Your devices, however, can continue to be found until the end of stock, and there will even be parts for repairs and spare parts.

At the user level, the company ensures that they will not notice anything, since both the warranty, as well as the after-sales customer service and the policy of software and security updates will be maintained as before for LG phones.

Meanwhile, workers would be relocated to other areas, such as vehicle solutions.

LG had renewed its K Series days ago by presenting three mid-range equipment.

Years of losses

In January, the technology company had already shared its plans to change the smartphone business after presenting operating losses for 23 consecutive quarters, and despite the new approach based on innovation and design introduced in its new devices, such as LG Wing, Velvet or Rollable.

Then, the South Korean media reported that the CEO, Kwon Bong-seok, who had come to that position a year earlier, planned to make a radical change in this unit and had already informed his employees about it.

To start with, Kwon made a singular promise: that the company’s mobile division would be profitable in 2021. To do so, he said at the time, he would come up with “surprising form factors to surprise users.” The executive did not rule out any direction, including the sale of the business, the withdrawal of the business or its reduction.

The company stood out for its innovation in the mobile sector (LG V50).

The company reportedly held negotiations to sell its mobile unit, but according to rumors, there was not much progress.

Given the situation of uncertainty, it was said that the company stopped development of a phone with a roll-up screen. Also, it shelved a planned first half launch of all new smartphones.

What happens in Argentina

As reported by the company in a statement, LG Electronics Argentina will continue to market smartphones until the first half of 2022 inclusive, will continue to offer after-sales services to customers and update the operating system and software in accordance with applicable regulations.

The launches planned for 2021 still stand: both the LG K61 and the LG K41S that arrive in the coming weeks to complete the new K Series as well as the LG K42, LG K52, LG K62 and LG K71 models that will arrive in the second half of the year.

LG Electronics Argentina will continue “strongly focused on core businesses to continue offering innovative products and services that improve the lives of customers,” the company added.

SL