ohkaren schwarz and Ezio Oliva got married! The well-known Peruvian couple became husband and wife in an intimate ceremony held this Saturday, May 13, at the La Recoleta church, where, in addition to their close circle of friends and family, celebrities such as Daniela Darcourt, Adolfo Aguilar, Renzo Schuller and more gathered to celebrate their love. While Magdyel Ugaz She was the first to arrive at this event because she was chosen by the singer and former Miss Peru as her witness.

What did Ezio Oliva say after marrying Karen Schwarz?

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz left the church carrying their two daughters and stopped to tell the press that they were waiting for them outside the place. “This is reconfirming our love after 10 years, no one is forcing us to get married,” says the singer while the model laughs. “We have done it to reconfirm and above all, so that our daughters live this wonderful experience and that they have this memory that their parents married them,” he added.

In the same way, the couple joked that if they see them drunk, it is because they are celebrating their union. Likewise, a reporter from “Send who sends” he did not hesitate to throw a bar towards the newlyweds while the other colleagues followed him. “Long live love and if at any time someone stops loving, let them be sincere. It is the main thing”, was what the former Latina figure said afterwards.

This was the entrance of Karen Schwarz to the altar

At 4:55 pm Karen Schwarz arrived at La Recoleta church to say the long-awaited “yes” with Ezio Oliva, her partner and father of her daughters. The former TV host was happy to answer questions from the press. “(I’m) very excited, it’s my third wedding. After exactly 7 years, the idea was to get us out and repeat history. I haven’t slept at all, I’ve slept 4 hours (…) Today until 6 am downstairs and if they record me drunk, record it well,” he said humorously.

