We have just started the year 2021 and the number of games that are planned to see the light this year is very large. But many of them have not made any hints about a possible launch window. It is being assigned, especially by rumors, approximate release dates, indicative, even invented. And before the dance of rumors begins, where some have already tried to date its release, from the studio they confirm that Hogwarts Legacy launch delayed to 2022

All part of a statement sent to the community through the official Twitter account. In the image they have shared, you can see that they have no plans to finish the game by fall of this year, as had been speculated. What’s more, they won’t have it ready for 2021, and with that, it’s official that the Hogwarts Legacy launch is delayed to 2022

We would like to thank fans around the world for the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy by our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all fans of the wizarding world and games is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.

Strong, but hopeful. This is how this statement could be summarized, confirming that Hogwarts Legacy is delayed to 2022. Everything is clear, they need time to do the game they want to do. We cannot ignore that it is a game that has barely offered official information and the leaks have shown a very ambitious project. But rumors, rumors are, and in the same way that one emerged that seemed to confirm many details, and at the first hint of its release it ruined everything else.

And maybe part of the blame is due to the delay in the distribution of the renewed Unreal Engine 5. Remember, that Hogwarts Legacy confirmed to be a game that would seek to get the most out of hardware new generation and, for this, this Epic Games engine seems perfect. The downside is that their arrival, which are the definitive development tools, will not take place until the end of the current year 2021. Thus, there are many projects that seem to be suffering some kind of delay, although taking the leap from current Unreal Engine 4 to 5, promises to be simple.

We have had a brief contact with Hogwarts Legacy, however, the last trailer revealed showed a really exciting game. A universe that has millions of fans and that will finally arrive with a product not associated with a film and that promises a lot. But unfortunately it will not be something we are going to see soon, because Hogwarts Legacy is delayed to 2022 and cuts off all hope of seeing it this year.

With this, there will also be more time to learn more details, which we hope will emerge from official sources. For now, what we know is that Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as on PC sometime in 2022.