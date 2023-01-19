After three years on the market, yesterday, January 18, 2023, Google Stadia It ended. That’s right, right now, the servers of this streaming service are no longer available. Thus, one more chapter in the failed projects of this company comes to an end.

The end of Google Stadia was accompanied by a message thanking everyone involvedfrom the players, to the developers who trusted this project.

“To our players and partners, our team, community and fans, thank you for everything. Starting at 23:59 PT today, we will be going offline from the cloud. Be good to each other and stay safe out there.”

To our players and partners, our team, community and fans: thank you, for everything. As of 11:59pm PT today, we’re signing off from the cloud. Y’all be good to each other, and stay safe out there. ☁️ 🎮 pic.twitter.com/aCr0gW8IQq — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) January 18, 2023

When Stadia’s closure was announced in September 2022, Phil Harrison, the platform’s general manager, admitted that the service had not gained the traction among users that Google expected after its release in November 2019.

Fortunately, not everything invested went to waste. On the user side, Google confirmed that it intended to refund all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, as well as purchases of games and additional content made through the Stadia Store. Similarly, Google will use the technology of this service in other places, such as YouTube, Google Play and its Augmented Reality efforts.

On related topics, Phil Spencer chose Google Stadia technology. Similarly, this platform was going to have an exclusive by Hideo Kojima.

Editor’s Note:

Google Stadia passed without pain or glory. Being a streaming service, many regions, such as Mexico, never had the opportunity to try what was offered here. It’s a real shame, but at least the technology will be used elsewhere, and users didn’t lose all their money.

Via: Google Stadia