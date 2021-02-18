After much speculation, in the end it is confirmed that Fall Guys is coming to Xbox this summer. And the news should make us all happy, as this was one of those games most acclaimed by players in 2020, and a great success for Mediatonic in its experiment with a multiplayer game. Much had been speculated about the arrival of this game to Xbox, which was undoubtedly imminent. But there were several misunderstandings with official tweets indicating that it would be coming to Game Pass.
Fall Guys is a competitive multiplayer game, in which hordes battle each other in a multitude of increasingly ridiculous obstacle courses. This idea was compelling enough to see the game break through the 2 million sales barrier on Steam in its first week of going on sale.
It’s official, Fall Guys is coming to Xbox this summer
The announcement that Fall Guys is coming to Xbox this summer It was made on Twitter by the official Xbox account, so there is no doubt. Of course, it was not said that the game will reach Game Pass as previously speculated by an error from the same official Game Pass account on Twitter that commented indicating its arrival to the service. Despite the game not being available on Game Pass, Xbox players will now be able to enjoy the game.
The Fall Guys release date on Xbox is not defined yet. For now we know that it will arrive in summer. The truth is that this is great news, and we should be happy about this. We will have to wait to see if the game will finally reach Xbox Game Pass.
