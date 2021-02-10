After Microsoft took the case directly to the committee a few days ago, we received the news that EU approves purchase of Bethesda. It is still a preliminary approval since it has been opened to third parties to give their observations. But again this seems to be just a formality. What follows in this process is that the purchase of Bethesda is made official, and it proceeds to integrate Microsoft and Game Pass as a fundamental part of Xbox, expanding the Xbox Game Studios studios to 23.

Of course, this news should excite everyone who has an Xbox, because it clearly shows a very promising future for the brand and the games that players will have exclusively and on Game Pass. Without a doubt, with the Xbox Series X showing its might in games like Hitman 3 or the next generation patch of The Division 2, and now that the EU approves the purchase of Bethesda, it seems that Xbox has only good things ahead. The Bethesda games that could make it to Game Pass after this they are one more motivation.

Now that it is finally official and the EU approves the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft, there are some things that need to be understood although there are not enough explanations. The EU document that is available online it has some interesting sections. Although the purchase process is being talked about, it is called a “merger”, for which Microsoft has created a new subsidiary called Vault with which Bethesda will merge.

Microsoft acquires, in accordance with the provisions of Article 3 (1) (b) of the Merger Regulation, exclusive control of the entirety of ZeniMax. The concentration is achieved through a merger whereby a newly created Microsoft subsidiary (“Vault”) will merge with ZeniMax.

Some speculation that has been shared online about the implications of this has to do with Bethesda will have greater independence, so that despite belonging to Microsoft, he would not lose his role as editor. In this sense, they will be accountable to Phil Spencer, but will continue to control their studies. This, without being official, makes sense, given the size of Bethesda and the organization in which it is sustained. So good, for now the EU approves the purchase of Bethesda, but there is still one more step to be made official.