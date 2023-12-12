Since 2020, the Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, began to stagger. The pandemic caused the cancellation of the event, and when in subsequent years the organizers tried to revitalize this convention through digital presentations and attempts at renewal, their intentions ended in complete failures. In this way, today news has been released that many were already expecting, but did not want to hear, and that is that E3 is definitively dead.

Through an interview with The Washington Post, Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO and president of the Entertainment Software Association, better known as ESA, has confirmed that E3 has come to an end. This is what he said about it:

“After more than two decades of hosting an event that has served as a central showcase for the American and global video game industry. We know that the entire industry, both gamers and creators, are very passionate about E3. We share that passion. “We know it is difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it is the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.”

This decision should not come as a big surprise to many. In 2018, Sony abandoned the event to create its own presentation during the same E3 dates. A year later, Geoff Keighley and the ESA ended their relationship, leading to the creation of the Summer Game Fest. While the general public's entry into the 2019 edition helped the event's popularity, 2020 was the beginning of the end for E3.

The pandemic caused the cancellation of E3 2020, giving not only the Summer Game Fest the opportunity to position itself as the great presentation of the summer, but rather that multiple companies saw an opportunity to publicize their future projects without the need to have an intermediary like the ESA. While 2021 saw an attempt by organizers to offer an online experience, their efforts were in vain, and the 2022 and 2023 editions were cancelled.

While attempts were made to revitalize the event's concept with a collaboration with ReedPop, the organizers of events like Pax and San Diego Comic-Con, nothing turned out as expected. All of this brings us to today, December 12, 2023, the day the Electronic Entertainment Expo has officially died.. A real shame for the entire video game industry. On related topics, you can learn more about the relationship between the ESA and ReedPop here. Similarly, Geoff Keighley claims that E3 killed itself.

Editor's Note:

One of my dreams had always been to go to E3. As someone who grew up watching this event, the idea of ​​going to the Los Angeles Convention Center and having this experience was something that was in my goals. However, this never happened, and now it will never happen.

