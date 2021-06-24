Since Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles was revealed last year, only talking about a release in Japan, leaving fans of this anime in the West out of the conversation. Fortunately, this has changed, since This fighting game will be available in our region next October.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles It will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC in the West on October 15, 2021, that is, it will be available the same day as in Japan. On this occasion, SEGA will be responsible for publishing the game in our region.

Alongside the standard physical and digital version, a Digital Deluxe, which will let us enjoy Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles October 13, that is, two days before, and will include a series of special costumes for Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu and Nezuko. Too bad the Japanese collectible figure will not reach the West.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC next October 15, 2021. This title covers the events of the first season of the anime, as well as the movie of Mugen train.

Via: SEGA