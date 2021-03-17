It’s official: the movie Demon Slayer It will be released in the West next April. Through the official Twitter account for U.S, It was confirmed that it will be on April 23 when the film hits theaters in North America.

The news of the western launch came accompanied by a new official trailer for Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen. In this one you can see a little about the story that will be told in the film, with all the characters in the series.

The film will cover, in approximately two hours, an entire arc of the original manga created by Koyoharu Gotouge. Ufotable is the studio in charge of both the anime and the movie, so they made the decision not to include this arc in an anime season.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will hit theaters of U.S Y Canada in 4DX theaters and IMAX screens, in order to become a box office success as it happened in Japan.

Demon Slayer will also be available on digital platforms

Kimetsu no yaiba it became a very popular work on Japanese soil. So much so that the film garnered a huge amount of box office revenue, breaking all-time records. That is why success is expected to continue to grow with its North American launch.

For this, the film will be presented in its original language, but it will also have an English dubbed version. Also, as of June 22 of this year, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will be available on some digital platforms.

According to the official website of the series, the film will be available on Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, PlayStation Store and Amazon. Without a doubt, it is a large number of options to see it, for which we hope to hear from its arrival in Latin America.

Source.



