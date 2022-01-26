After years of absence, the Crysis series returned to the industry thanks to the remasters of the three installments of the series. This not only made fans happy, but the releases gave rise to a series of rumors of a possible fourth title. Okay, the dreams of the players have been fulfilled, since crisis 4 it is all a reality.

What started a tweet posted ahead of time on the official China Crysis account has been officially confirmed by the developers of this series. Along with this announcement, A small teaser was shared where we can see number four on the screen.

It’s time to join the journey and be the hero. A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

Unfortunately, that is all the information we have at the moment. It is currently unknown when this title will be available, or for which platforms. However, considering the history of the series, It is very likely that this installment will only be available for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC in the future.

The question is: will modern platforms be able to run crisis 4? In related topics, here you can learn how it runs Crysis 3 Remastered on all current platforms. Similarly, here you can check our gameplay of the remastered trilogy.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see that such a beloved series is back. The original crisis 3 It hit the market in 2013, so fans waited almost a decade for confirmation of a fourth installment. Hopefully this title manages to live up to expectations, and once again be a point of measurement when talking about the power of a PC.

Via: Crysis