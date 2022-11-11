After the success that was Control, Remedy began to work on various projects with the aim of expanding this universe. One of these is Codename Heron, which was revealed last year as a big budget project. Now, Today it has been revealed that Codename Heron is about control 2which is already under development.

Through a new statement by the company, it was confirmed that control 2 is already in development for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, with the Northlight engine. This installment will be published by Remedy on PC, while 505 Games, who are also helping with development, will be in charge of bringing this experience to consoles. This was what Mikael Kasurinen, game director of the franchise, commented on it:

“With Control, we jump into the unknown. We wanted to create something new. Something different and unexpected. A world like no other. Thank you, audience, for making Control such a success for us. With Control 2, we will take another leap into the unknown. It will be an unexpected trip. It will take a while, but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I have ever worked on. It’s still early days, but it will be worth the wait.”

Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown when this title will reach our hands. Considering that development is currently in the planning stage, it will be a couple of years before the next chapter in this series is available on consoles and PC.

Editor’s Note:

Control it’s a fantastic game, and the sequel has the potential to substantially expand the entire experience in an impressive way. Although it seems that there are still several years to go to see this installment in our hands, the wait will be worth it.

Via: RemedyEntertainment