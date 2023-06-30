🚨 “I MADE THE DECISION TO COME TO AMERICA; IT WAS NOT FOR MONEY, I CAME FOR PRACTICALLY THE SAME SALARY”

Goodbye Roger Martinez! Was he in duty? 🦅

🏆❌ “I’M GOING QUIET, I KNOW I LEFT EVERYTHING FOR THE CLUB… I’M LEAVING WITH THAT BITTER TASTE OF NOT DELIVERING THE 14”@GusMenFox#FSRadioMX pic.twitter.com/XPGuI5AG0E

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 27, 2023