This Friday, from 8:00 p.m., América will begin the Apertura 2023 when it receives Juárez at the Azteca. In the previous one, the Eagles received unpleasant news since an important player for the club will not continue.
Roger Martinez It was light and shadow in its passage through the America club. The talent of the Colombian striker is indisputable, however, he never lived up to the expectations that the Azulcremas fans and management had of him. After several tournaments in which his departure was rumored, It is finally official: Martínez will not continue with the Coapa team for the Opening 2023.
The attacker originally from Cartagena, Colombia, gave an interview to the network Fox Sports in which he spoke about his experience with the Eagles and his football future. During this talk, Martínez indicated that he is leaving the capital team with a bittersweet taste, because although he won three cups, he could not get the fourteenth title of MX League with America.
“I have the privilege of leaving with three titles. We got three beautiful titles with an extraordinary group. I leave with that beautiful memory, but I also leave with that bitter taste of not giving the club that fourteen that is so longed for. We were always there nearby and it didn’t happen… Hopefully that 14 so longed for will happen”
– Roger Martinez on Fox Sports
Roger Martínez’s contract with América will expire on June 30 and the cream-blue club is expected to share a statement about the departure of the South American striker. According to various reports, The board headed by Santiago Baños tried to renew the Colombian after finishing the Clausura 2023, but the player rejected the proposal.
At another point in the interview, Roger stated that he always left everything on the field, although sometimes he did not do so well in terms of results.
“At the time, when it was my turn to enter the field, I think I always gave my best, I always tried to do things well. There were many times when it went well for me, other times it didn’t go well, it’s normal. I always tried to do things well. I’m leaving calm because I know I left everything.”
– Roger Martinez
For the Apertura 2023, América has suffered the loss of Roger Martínez, Jürgen Damm, Federico Viñas, Pedro Aquino and the coach Fernando Ortiz. The Eagles have only been able to hire Kevin Álvarez.
Martínez hinted that his next destination will be Boca Juniors of the Argentine first division.
