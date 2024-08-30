Guadalajara, Mexico.- Amazon Prime Video is now the home of Chivas for the next 4 years.

Through a video in which Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Gilberto “Tiba” Sepúlveda, Cade Cowell, Raúl “Tala” Rangel and Adolfo “Bofo” Bautista participate, Rebaño announced that the platform will broadcast its home games starting this Saturday when they receive FC Juárez.

“Amazon and Club Deportivo Guadalajara have signed a four-year agreement to distribute live streaming of Chivas home games, regular season and Liguilla, through Prime Video,” they detailed in a statement. “This agreement is very significant for the club in many dimensions, since having a partner like Amazon, whose innovative nature, always thinking outside the box and permanent conviction to offer the best experience to its millions of users, aligns perfectly with the vision and essence of Chivas.

“Bringing Chivas and Amazon together means opening up endless possibilities and opportunities to create new and exciting experiences together to connect the millions of ChivaHermanos in Mexico with the team they love,” said Amaury Vergara, president of the Rebaño.

After finishing their contract with Televisa, Chivas broadcast their games against Toluca and Mazatlán on Chivas TV, which can be purchased on Amazon. Against the Bravos, it will no longer be necessary to have the Chivas TV channel. After this commitment, the Rebaño will host León, Rayados, Atlas, Necaxa, Pumas and San Luis. The cost of the monthly subscription to Amazon Prime is 99 pesos or the annual one is 899 pesos.