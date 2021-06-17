The 43-year-old former Juventus goalkeeper starts again from Serie B and in the club that launched him into great football: just twenty years ago he played his last game in the yellow and blue, now he is welcomed as a superhero

“He’s back home”: Parma’s Twitter message for Buffon’s return

Sometimes they come back, but doing it this way seems priceless. Gigi Buffon has spent a lifetime surprising everyone, also building a very long and successful career. So the decision to play until the age of 45, finding Parma who had launched him in great football, should not be surprising. Because Superman, as per the original and intense social presentation of the Emilian club, closes a circle and does so on the day when he played his last match with the Parma shirt twenty years ago. On 17 June 2001 he was on the pitch at the Olimpico in the victory of Roma, which gave the Giallorossi team the title of champion of Italy: an experience that Buffon will later try on his skin ten times with Juventus, plus the two championships revoked due to Calciopoli, and one in Paris Saint-Germain when he granted a year of Erasmus abroad before resuming his career in black and white.

The news of his return to Parma, fresh from relegation to Serie B but full of enthusiasm (and money) thanks to the American patron Kyle Krause, had been in the air for a few days and became official with the most classic “Welcome back home” . Club and player have chosen an unusual and ironic way for the announcement: Parma has in fact posted on social networks a short video that looks like the trailer of a superhero movie. The superhero in question is Gigi Buffon who, after digging a hole in the door of the Tardini stadium, finds a small safe, reveals his “mysterious” identity and announces the news by telephone to Krause. Buffon grew up in Parma, where he made his Serie A debut in November 1995 and in the Gialloblù he won an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup, as well as his only international trophy (the 1998/99 Uefa Cup, the last one won by a Italian team).

Buffon has won everything in his career, except the Champions League which is now an obsession for the Juventus world, and he knows he plays a lot. He could end his career at 43 with the conquest of the Coppa Italia a month ago in Reggio Emilia, his 30th trophy between club and national team, and instead he wanted to relaunch with a two-year contract to bring Parma back to Serie A with the band of captain on the arm. The risks are not lacking, but Gigi has the desire, body and mind to be still the protagonist. He made it clear in every way and now he will want to prove it on the field, also to cultivate that desire to participate in the 6th World Cup with a third goalkeeper presence in Qatar in Mancini’s Italy. One step at a time, but Buffon has always dreamed big and has never been afraid of challenges: with Juventus he went down to Serie B in 2006 as a fresh world champion, now he returns to us as an eternal legend who enjoys playing Peter Pan .

