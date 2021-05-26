Due to the dangerous situation that is developing in the state of California due to the coronavirus pandemic. And, the damage that could cause a closed-door event with thousands of people inside, Blizzard has announced what BlizzCon it will remain canceled, as it happened last year for the same reasons.

Last year, the Blizzcon 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic and moved to its online version, the BlizzConline at the beginning of 2021. However, this new edition seems that it will not have the same future or, at least, it will have a less promising one. At least one thing for sure is that the presentation of Blizzard it will not be face-to-face again in the medium term.

Blizzcon in trouble

The official announcement he made Blizzard with respect to Blizzcon mentioned that: ‘It has been an epic and complex affront of many months of preparation for our team of partners, esports pros, hosts, artists and other collaborators who came together locally and globally. Due to these complexities and uncertainties of the pandemic that have impacted our ability to act, this has prevented us from holding the type of event we wanted to create for you in November. ‘.

This makes it clear to us that as long as the pandemic continues to be a problem for the company, the Blizzcon it will remain in the same way absent during the following months. However, the company has made it clear that it does not plan to stop holding these types of events, although reality reflects another reality.

