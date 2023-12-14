We have the price of the Grecale Folgore in and it is now certain that all Maseratis are too expensive.

It is one of the most important cars that Maserati has announced: the Grecale. That is a model under the – also important – Levante. The Grecale is a modern crossover that will compete against German, British and Swedish competitors.

The Grecale is available in various motorizations. A 2.0 four-cylinder or a big V6 if you choose the Trofeo. Another important variant is the electric variant, the Folgore. Maserati also uses that name for the electric Maserati GranTurismo. So when you see Folgore, you know it is an electric Maser.

Price Maserati Grecale Folgore

We could already tell you what the Grecale will cost (quite a lot). We just didn't know yet what the electric version would do. At least until now, because we have the price of the Maserati Grecale Folgore for you! We know this thanks to a man in a very stylish raincoat.

This is standard.

The price of the Maserati Grecale Folgore is… 124,739 euros. By default, the Folgore looks like the model shown in the gallery above. Of course you can boost the price a bit if you check some options in the box Grecale configurator.

We arrived at a price of 158,609 euros and that includes the special Fuoriserie paint (Blu Atmosfera, already costs 16 grand), those 21 Lampo rims, red brake calipers and a red interior. Then the car will look like the gallery below:

This is full options

The Grecale Folgore has a 105 kWh battery and two electric motors that together produce 500 hp and 800 Nm. This allows you to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 'more than 200 km/h'.

Competition

Of course, we also compare the price of the Maserati Grecale Folgore with that of the competition. It is striking that it is very difficult to determine what the competitors are. In terms of dimensions, the BMW iX3 is a competitor, but it is much slower and has a smaller battery. The Grecale Folgore is a kind of medium-premium crossover EV with a lot of power. So in that respect the Audi SQ8 e-tron seems to be the most direct competitor.

It is a bit older in terms of basis, but then you have a flawlessly finished car. What is particularly striking is that you can get much larger and also modern EV SUVs. The Lotus Eletre is a top offering in comparison, as is the technically not significantly different Volvo EX90. Man, even a Model X Plaid with over 1,000 horsepower is cheaper.

BMW iX3 xDrive40e M Sport | €71,465.20

Jaguar I-Pace EV400 R-Dynamic SE | €95,881

Lotus Eletre | €98,690

Audi SQ8 e-tron | €99,135

Volvo EX90 Performance Ultra | €104,195

Tesla Model €117,993

Maserati Grecale Folgore | €124,739

Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic | €130,791

BMW iX M60 | €137,044

In short, it is now official: all Maseratis are simply (much) too expensive. Naturally, we want to subject the car to an extensive driving test, but 125 grand seems a lot to us for a car that intuitively should not actually cost more than 90-100 grand.

