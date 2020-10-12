Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 finalist and playback singer Aditya Narayan has made his relationship official with his girlfriend. Very soon, Aditya is going to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal. Recently, in an interview to ETimes, Aditya told that he is going to get married till the end of this year. Not only this, Aditya also spoke openly about his relationship.

He told that he has been in a relationship with actress Shweta Aggarwal for 10 years and now after dating each other for so many years, both of them have decided to get married. Aditya says that he and Shweta met in 2010 on the set of the film ‘Shapit’. Aditya Narayan further said, “I have never hidden my relationship. But there was a time when a lot was said and written about it. Therefore, I decided not to talk about it.”

It’s official: Neha Kakkar has confirmed relation with Rohanpreet with this picture, the picture of Roke is getting viral

Talking about the beginning of her relationship with Shweta, Aditya said, ‘I am very happy that Shweta is going to be my life partner. Aditya told in an interview that “I met Shweta on the sets of ‘Cursed’ and we both instantly became friendly with each other. Gradually, I realized that I am in love and then I started following her.” Initially, we wanted to be ‘just friends’, as we were both very young and wanted to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 10 years. Marriage is now only between us There is a formality that is expected to be done by November or December. My parents know Shweta and adore her. I am happy that Shweta is going to be my partner. “

Aditya Narayan said “I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and my relationship was over because we both did not go out keeping in mind the privacy of our relationship. I also want to say that in every relationship there can be tension-fight but it does not mean that the relationship is over. Weddings break easily these days, so we both took full time to know each other “Now that we have come to know each other very well in all these years, now I feel the right time to take the relationship to the next stage.”

For entertainment news, watch the full episode of Saas Bahu and the plot here