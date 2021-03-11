They have just announced the news that we have been waiting for, that 20 Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and the list is without a doubt amazing. These are officially the first fruits of the partnership between Bethesda and Xbox, but not the only ones. The future is getting brighter and brighter, and it seems that they have everything very well prepared. As Phil Spencer put it during the Bethesda Buying Talk featuring Pete Hines, Todd Howard and Aaron Greenberg, 20 Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow.

This announcement was something that few expected during the presentation, as Aaron Greenberg had already lowered expectations about the news we would receive. At first it seemed more like a talk in which he would tell us more about what we already knew. But things totally changed when it was Phil Spencer himself who announced this.

20 Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass

This event had previously been leaked, and Jeff Grubb had already announced a list of what would be presented. And what has been presented, in addition to the announcement that 20 Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass, has confirmed that Grubb is a good insider. Among the games to come are some that have never been, like The Evil Within. We will also have the complete collection of Doom games.

For now it is enough that we get excited enough to begin to see the fruits of finalized the Bethesda purchase a few days ago. 20 Bethesda games are coming to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, and here’s the list of games that will be available:

Dishonored Definitive Edition – Console, PC, xCloud

Dishonored 2 – Console, PC, xCloud

DOOM (1993) – Console, PC, xCloud

DOOM II – Console, PC, xCloud

DOOM 3 – Console, PC, xCloud

DOOM 64 – Console, PC, xCloud

DOOM Eternal – Console, PC, xCloud

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Console, PC

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Console, PC

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – Console, PC, xCloud

The Elder Scrolls Online – xCloud, Console

The Evil Within – Console, PC, xCloud

Fallout 4 – Console, PC, xCloud

Fallout 76 – Console, PC, xCloud

Fallout: New Vegas – Console

Prey – Console, PC, xCloud

RAGE 2 – Console, PC, xCloud

Wolfenstein: The New Order – Console, PC, xCloud

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – Console, PC, xCloud

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Console, PC, xCloud

