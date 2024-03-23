The beautiful Blake Lively published a post that certainly did not go unnoticed, as it was dedicated to Kate Middleton and her rather delicate condition. What happened and what gaffe did the American actress expose for everyone to see?

Blake and Kate

Here's what happened and how the Hollywood superstar decided to apologize to the Princess of Wales.

Blake Lively publishes a post of dubious taste on social media: it concerns Kate Middleton

Blake Lively is an American actress who has starred in several films and TV series over the course of her life. The woman is really very beautiful and often finds herself at the center of the scene thanks to her talent. This time, however, things went differently, as the actress apparently committed a misstep.

The Hollywood superstar would have retouched a photo of him by the pool with the intention of advertising some products that his company has decided to put on the market in the last few hours. These are not just any products, but spirits and beers registered with the trademarks of Betty Buzz and Betty Booze. Blake Lively I'm so excited to share with you this new photo I took today to advertise our new 4 products. Now you understand why I disappeared.

Obviously it is a photomontage as the woman's body is certainly not hers, but it is a truly well-planned modification. This aspect has taken center stage as the editing scandal that Kate Middleton apparently resorted to a few days ago seems to be taking center stage regarding the photo of her with her children that became public domain. Is this strategy or unwanted derision?

Blake Lively apologizes for lack of empathy towards Kate Middelton

Credits: Access Hollywood

As mentioned before, many have criticized the choice that Blake Lively would have made regarding the sharing of certain posts. This is because everyone has linked the photomontage of the actress to the story of the princess.

This is the reason why the superstar of “Gossip Girl” he would have decided to make public amends, officially apologizing for what happened. In fact, let's remember that the dynamics were very similar to those that then led Kate to announce her illness to the world. Kate Middleton No one will care today, but I feel like I have to talk about it. I made a stupid “Photoshop Fail” post and now I'm mortified. I'm really sorry. Sending love and best wishes to everyone as always.

For many, these contents were in poor taste, but those who published them did not necessarily do so with the intention of hurting anyone, least of all the poor princess. Kate. In any case, what really matters is knowing how to ask Excuse me when he makes a mistake and Blake did this without a shadow of a doubt.