At the last minute it was announced that the Aeroméxico web portal presented a dropso users who wish to search for a flight or purchase a ticket will have to wait until the service is restored.

With the legend “Oops! Something went wrong,” is that users found the Aeroméxico website tonight. However, the airline mobile app if working for reservation searches.

Through social networks, users have reported the site being down for a few minutes, reporting the error code as sent by the same portal. They also reported that the error is constant in any Internet search engine in which it is attempted.

Airline response

Through messages on the X platform (formerly Twitter), various users have reported the Aeroméxico website crashand they have found a simple answer from the airline team.

“We will review it again”has been the only response that Aeroméxico has issued to its followers, without informing the time or any alternative suggestion to continue with the flight company or follow up on their reservations.