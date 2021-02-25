Virtual meetings, popularized during the pandemic, are more exhausting than real ones. This ruling arises from a study carried out by Researchers from the Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory of Stanford University (USA), who observed the consequences of spending several hours a day connected to Zoom.

Magazine Technology, Mind and Behavior published on Tuesday the result of the investigation that represents the first of the studies dedicated to the effect of the popular video calling platform developed by Eric Yuan, what they called “Zoom fatigue”.

According to the researchers, the time that users spend in video calls is subject to a communication that is stressful. Eye contact is very intense and that puts added stress for many people.

“The social anxiety of speaking in public is one of the major phobias that exists in our population, “says Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory (VHIL), in the study. And he adds:” When you’re standing there and everyone looks at you, it’s a stressful experience“.

Working with zoom, a stressful experience.

The Stanford researchers highlight the fact that the sizes of the faces of our interlocutors are not natural and we stare at them.

As it is used in full size it usually seems that we are face to face. When someone’s face is so close to ours in real life, our brain interprets it as an intense situation that will lead to mating or conflict.

“What is happening, in effect, when you are using Zoom for many, many hours, is that you are in a hyperactive state,” explains Bailenson. So that the brain does not think that there are indeed intentions to link you romantically with the boss, researchers recommend reducing the window size. And if the video call is made from a notebook, it is preferable to add an external keyboard to create more separation.

The Stanford researchers say that seeing yourself in conversation is unnatural. And they advise against it.

Those whose workday depends on spending many hours in Zoom, for specialists, it is like spending several hours in front of a mirror. “It is exhausting for us. It’s stressful. And there is a lot of research that shows that there are negative emotional consequences of looking in a mirror. “The recommendation for users is to activate the option to hide self-view.

A less stressful video call

Unlike the conversations that anyone can have in person, the sense of hearing is the one that allows freedom of movement and that cannot be carried out in a video conference. A solution that allows mobility can be to turn off the video, in addition to visually disconnecting from the rest of the participants.

Likewise, videoconferences require an extra effort in communication both when sending information and receiving information: accompanying with gestures of approval or denial, applause or the mere fact of being square in the image captured by our camera. The solution provided by the researchers is, once again, turn off the camera for an audio-only break.

The Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory of Stanford University concludes in the publication that Zoom fatigue is a reality that greatly worries companies and institutions.

Automatic subtitling is coming

Zoom will extend your automatic transcription system (closed caption) to all users of its video calling service in the fall of this year, an accessibility feature for now available for paid accounts.

Automatic transcripts are one of the accessibility tools that Zoom has deployed in its service to facilitate the use of this platform by a greater number of people.

Through Zoom Meetings, manual transcription, accessible keyboard, pinning or highlighting the interpreter’s video, screen reader support, and a variety of accessibility settings are offered to all users.

The company now announced on its blog that it plans to extend automated transcripts to all users in the fall, a feature currently available with paid subscriptions.

For free account users who need live transcription, the company offers automatic transcripts to meeting organizers upon request. The application process will be available until the generalization of this function at the end of the year.

SL