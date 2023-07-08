The ones who keep their fans excited are Carol G. and Featherweight because strong indications have emerged that song is coming of the Colombian along with the Mexican interpreter. There is even talk of the name of what would be the first collaboration between the artists, as well as a preview of the lyrics.

For a few days strong rumors have been circulating on social networks about a possible collaboration between two great exponents of Mexican urban and regional music: Karol G and Peso Pluma. Fans are eager to find out if these two talented men will join forces to release a song that is said to take the name of ‘pink summer‘.

Although so far there is no official confirmation from any of them, the expectation has generated a stir among the followers of ‘Bichota’ and Doble P. Even on the social profiles of some groups of fans of Carol G. a quote is made snippet of ‘pink summer’ played by herself.

“Yesterday I saw you alone, that pretty face. Devil, what a mamasita! Yesterday I saw you alone”, is part of the fragment of ‘pink summer‘ that fan clubs of the Colombian star are circulating.

However, that’s not all, because the theory that this song is with Featherweight has been fueled after the Mexican retweeted a publication indicating that a collaboration with Karol called “summer pink‘.

It’s not with Belinda. Is Karol G and Featherweight song coming? This is known / Photo: Instagram @karolg.news

Specific details about how this potential collaboration came to be are still unknown. But what is a fact is that the singer Belinda would not be the next to collaborate with Featherweight. The above after the Spanish has been trying to get closer to the interpreter of world hits She dances Alone and The baby.

The reason for the possible new collaboration between Karol G and Featherweight has also been a source of speculation. Both artists have a successful career in the music industry and have achieved individual international successes. That is why the possibility of uniting their talents in ‘pink summer‘ generates great expectations, since the combination of their styles and voices could result in a summer hit.

Regarding when the song would be released, no exact dates have been provided. However, followers are attentive to any clue or announcement that may reveal the release date and that it will be the first theme that will bring together the Colombian and the Mexican.

