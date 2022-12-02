THE REAL ISSUE regarding the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) is not who will become President next January 2nd. No. The real underlying issue is what is going to happen to the Court from day 3.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already told the ministers what is coming: a profound reform of the judiciary, like the one he is eagerly trying to carry out with the INE.

López Obrador has crossed the Court and the ministers and exactly a week ago he exploded against them again: “Two women, all the rest as employees of the machuchones, unfortunate, from someone else’s grief”, in reference to the elimination of the application of informal pretrial detention in tax crimes.

The reform that the tenant of the National Palace is preparing against the judicial system, which will come out next year with the majority vote of Morena and satellite parties, will follow the same route and objective as that of the INE: to starve an entire apparatus, in this case to one of the three powers.

The torpedo that will leave the vicinity of the Zócalo will target the two SCJN trusts: the retirement trust and the medical expenses trust, which saved from extinction a year ago thanks to the proximity to AMLO and the good offices of the outgoing president, Arturo Zaldívar. Lelo de Larrea.

But the shield that Zaldívar achieved has an expiration date: next January 3, when the rematch of the Tabasco arrives at all those who he considers affronts and setbacks that the ministers have inflicted on him in these four years of his government.

We are talking about both trusts representing a bag of approximately 20 billion pesos. With the pension plan, ministers, magistrates and judges keep their last salary for life, and with the medical expense plan, insurance against major expenses.

That treatment that practically no other official has in the government due to the obradorista policy of republican austerity and that he sees as a waste, is in the President’s sights.

The reform will also contemplate a review of the temporary appointments of magistrates and judges. Today they can be practically indefinitely. A drastic delimitation is coming, which, like the extinction of the two trusts, will hit the heart of the judiciary.

So the next president of the Court, a position disputed by Jasmín Esquivel, Norma Piña, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz-Mena, Javier Laynez and Alberto Pérez Dayán, will start his administration losing, because López Obrador has already sent them the message that he is going for them. .

IN 2011-2012 GERARDO ESQUIVEL was undoubtedly the closest economist to the then presidential candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But something happened during the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto: the teacher from the Colegio de México and doctor from Harvard lost punch, to such an extent that being considered by not a few as a candidate to be Secretary of the Treasury if the man from Tabasco had won the elections ago 10 years, for the second round he was left outside the close circle.

In 2018, before the June elections that led him to the National Palace, López Obrador announced a cabinet in which Carlos Urzúa appeared as the fourth option to lead the Treasury! And it is that the current Tec de Monterrey teacher was the only one who accepted the position. If he had not declined due to the advance of cancer that ended up taking him away, Adrián Rodríguez Macedo, Alfonso Romo’s right-hand man, should have been the secretary. López Obrador’s second letter was a Rogelio Ramírez de la O, who told him that his reputation with his clients had already been damaged by gambling with him in the 2006 and 2012 elections.

The third was Santiago Levy, who at that time was about to leave the Inter-American Development Bank and did not want to jeopardize the negotiation of his pension either. Urzúa then arrived, but Esquivel did not. The President does not know if he will nominate him for one more term as deputy governor or, as he has happened with many other collaborators, he will reject him. In about 10 days we will know his course.

ONE OF THE reasons why Tatiana Clouthier left the Ministry of Economy was that she did not like that she had to put herself almost under the orders of the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, and the director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett, to follow the line that they dictated in the dialogues with the United States and Canada. When the controversy began in the TMEC Energy chapter, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordered Clouthier to follow the guideline set by Bartlett in terms of foreign investment, generation and sale of electrical energy.

And to give national treatment to North American investment, let’s not even talk. Practically the role of the already ex-secretary was to be a kind of messenger of what that third party thinks, especially of Bartlett. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back: not subservient to Bartlett. Yesterday, on a visit to Washington, Buenrostro defended before Katherine Tai of the United States and Mary Ng of Canada the position of López Obrador, Nahle and Bartlett of not giving national treatment to investments from those countries. If Buenrostro returns more battered than the Mexican soccer team, don’t let her miss him.

BY THE WAY, around December 15, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, will travel to Washington precisely to prevent once again the commercial relationship with the United States from entering a new critical phase, this time due to the decision of the Mexican government to prohibiting imports of genetically modified corn, another issue that the new Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, took under her wing at the appointment with Katherine Tai yesterday.

The Chancellor has become the main “fire extinguisher” for Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Beyond Tatiana Clouthier and not to mention Buenrostro, Ebrard is the only reliable channel that the Joe Biden government and the business sectors of the United States have. Hence, one of the three “corcholatas” that are competing for Morena’s candidacy for the Presidency in 2024 has raised its bonds in recent months among investors and that his figure is increasingly careful to avoid unnecessary wear.

Yesterday, it went well for Alejandra del Moral in the presentation of the “Operative Structure” with which the PRI will have the political and territorial muscle to try to retain the State of Mexico in next year’s elections. This structure is made up of eleven Territorial Coordinators and a Strategic Planning Coordination. The person in charge of the latter is Alejandro Ozuna, while Jorge Manzur is the Coordinator of Political Operation.