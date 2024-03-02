Surely always Have you thought that water is the drink that hydrates you the most?however, a A study from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland has placed it in position number 10 in terms of hydration capacity.

According to St. Andrews researchersother drinks surpass water in this aspect. The study, which examined the effect of various drinks on body hydration, classified skimmed milk as the most hydrating drinkfollowed by oral hydration solutions (whey) and whole milk.

This result has generated debate and controversy among the scientific community and the general public, especially because drinks such as soft drinks, even sports drinks, are ranked above water in terms of hydration.

Professor Ronald Maughan of St. Andrews Medical School, one of the study's principal investigators, explained that Although water is quick to hydrate the body, it is not necessarily the most effective at maintaining long-term hydration..

According to Maughan, the composition of nutrients in a drink, such as lactose, sugar, protein and fat, significantly influences the body's fluid retention capacity. Milk, for example, contains sodium, which acts as a fluid retention agent, making it a superior option for maintaining hydration for longer.

The complete classification, prepared by the University of St. Andrews, is as follows:

Skimmed milk

Oral hydration solutions (serum)

Whole milk

Orange juice

Cola drink

light cola soft drink

Cold tea (with ice)

Tea

Sports or isotonic drinks

Water

Soda water

Lager beer

Coffee

However, researchers warn against excessive consumption of sugary drinks, such as soft drinks and sports drinks, which can have negative health effects. Although these drinks can hydrate more than water, their high sugar content can contribute to health problems if consumed in excess.