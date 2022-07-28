The question is a tough one: whose turn is it to save the planet? One would say “all of us”. Or paradoxically no one, because, as comedian George Carlin said, “there is nothing wrong with the planet. The Earth is fine. It’s the people who are screwed“. Another point of view has been given in recent days by Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga, the Minister of Hydrocarbons (that’s right) of the Democratic Republic of Congo: «We are a free and sovereign nation, we have the right to exploit our natural wealth. It is not up to us to save the planet“. The theme is that of oil extraction, to the detriment of another slice of nature.

According to Corriere della Sera, the minister has launched an auction that will activate “27 oil exploration licenses and 3 gas exploration licenses, to meet the urgent demand for fuels from the world“. Budimbu Ntubuanga would have had no choice, as global demand has never been higher. And especially, seen how others behave: Saudi Arabia has increased production, Norway has not stopped drilling, Europe is thinking of going back a bit since it can no longer trade with Vladimir Putin; not to mention India, China and Brazil which, arriving later in the race for industrialization, have no intention of being outdone by the other powers.

To meet the new licenses, the Democratic Republic of the Congo could ‘sell off’ to put it mildly, areas of the Virunga Park, a Unesco heritage site and kingdom of the gorillas, and parts of the Central Cuvette, where the largest peat bogs in the world are located. The equivalent of three years of global CO2 emissions are stored there; without it, it would undoubtedly be a disaster. The minister commented: “This time we will not stop. We have a responsibility towards the Congolese who, for the most part, live in conditions of extreme poverty and aspire to a well-being that the exploitation of oil can guarantee.“.

Nice words, but true? The country is a living contradiction: it is the richest in the world for natural resources (24 trillion dollars) but the per capita GDP is just 600 dollars. Around the Congolese, poachers, armed militias and unscrupulous politicians trot without giving great examples of democracy. Suffice it to say that the (elected) president of the African nation, Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, had promised an end to deforestation. Position that does not reconcile with new drills.

The need for more oil could be avoided by focusing on renewables also for the world we are talking about, that of mobility; but in the international political chessboard these moves seem blocked. The positions of the Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo could confirm this scenario.