Earlier, the president had suggested that Ukraine cede territory to Russia to end the war

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Tuesday (26.Apr.2023) that it does not have the competence to decide who owns Crimea, a Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia in 2014 after a military occupation.

“It is not for me to decide whose Crimea it is. I think that when you sit down at a negotiating table, you can discuss anything, even Crimea. But I’m not the one to discuss that. It’s the Russians and Ukrainians who have to discuss this.”, said Lula on a visit to Madrid, Spain.

The Brazilian president has tried to place himself as a mediator in the negotiations to end the conflict and proposes the creation of a “peace club” to arbitrate the talks between Moscow and Kiev.

On April 6, Lula had suggested that Ukraine cede Crimea to Russia to end the war. “[O presidente da Rússia, Vladimir] Putin cannot take the land in Ukraine. Perhaps Crimea will be discussed. But what he invaded again, you have to rethink. O [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr] Zelensky cannot want everything. to NATO [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte] will not be able to settle on the border [com a Rússia]”, he said at the time.

Now, the president defended that the countries stop the war first and then negotiate the terms of the peace agreement. “Each one thinks they are right, each one thinks they can do more. The concrete fact is that the people are dying. And there’s only one way, is to stop and make a deal”, said in Madrid.

“You have to discuss Crimea, you have to discuss other territories in Ukraine, you have to discuss NATO. There are many things at stake.”

The petista also accused the member countries of the UN Security Council (United Nations) of being the main promoters of conflicts in the world. “We live in a world where the UN Security Council, the permanent members, they are all the biggest arms producers in the world, they are the biggest arms sellers in the world and they are the biggest participants in war in the world.”, said Lula.

The Security Council is composed of a group of 5 permanent countries (China, United States, France, United Kingdom and Russia) and another 10 countries with rotating seats for 2-year terms. Currently, Brazil occupies one of the vacancies destined for Latin America and the Caribbean for the 2022-2023 biennium.

The president also mentioned that the organization did not prevent the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, and has been losing strength over the years. He proposed reviewing the board’s permanent composition.

squid in spain

Lula landed in Madrid (Spain) on the afternoon of Tuesday (25.Apr), after trip The Portugal –he arrived in Lisbon last Friday (April 21).

Also on Tuesday (25.Apr), the head of the Brazilian Executive met with representatives of trade union centrals before follow for the Spain-Brazil Business Meeting, an event organized by Chamber of Commerce of Spain.

Brazil and Spain’s bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of a strategic partnership in 2003, with the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, during Lula’s 1st term.

According to the Itamaraty, the value of Brazilian exports to Spain practically doubled from 2021 to 2022 (+97%), totaling €9 billion – an amount that places Brazil as the 10th main supplier of Spain.

Imports originating in Spain grew by 38% in 2022 compared to the previous year. The main products are petroleum derivatives, auto parts and fertilizers.

Spain, according to Itamaraty, has stood out over the years as the 2nd main foreign direct investor in Brazil. It is second only to the United States. The stock of Spanish investments in Brazil is US$ 63 billion, with an average inflow of US$ 4 billion per year over the last 10 years.

After the meeting with Sánchez, Lula has a lunch scheduled with King Philip VI from Spain. Then, it leaves for Brazil.

Read more about Lula’s trip to Spain:

Read more about Lula’s trip to Portugal: