Unihertz is a brand that has become the favorite of many for offering robust equipment with high-capacity batteries. However, this sympathy could now end with the Motorola g24 Power, a cell phone that promises power for the whole day without losing style.

Motorola g24 Power It is a cell phone with a traditional design. In midnight blue and icy blue, this device offers an elegant look, ideal for carrying around all day.

The screen is simply amazing. Despite being a device aimed at the low-end segment. This cell phone surprises us with a 6.6-inch panel with HD+ resolution 1612X1720 with a frequency of 90Hz refresh that guarantee sharp images and vibrant colors to enjoy any multimedia content.

In terms of power, the Motorola g24 Power does not disappoint, as it is equipped with a processor MediaTek Helio G85 which offers great processing power. Besides, his 8GB RAM and 256GB storage They guarantee the necessary support to use multitasking mode and advanced functions.

The camera of this cell phone does not disappoint either, since it has a dual 50MP camera system and technology Quad Pixel that allows you to capture detailed images thanks to the camera with macro vision. While its other functions allow you to experiment with light and environment.

However, the real strong point of this device is its enormous 6000 mAh battery, which far exceeds the capacity of many other phones on the market. This battery guarantees exceptional battery life, allowing users to enjoy music, movies or video conferences for long periods without worrying about running out of power. Besides, the 30W fast charging ensures that the device is ready for use in no time.

Regarding the price, the Motorola G24 Power remains competitive, with a price of $3,999 in the shop Motorola virtual. With its combination of impressive features and an attractive price, this device promises to be a tempting option for those looking for a durable phone with a powerful battery and plenty of storage space.