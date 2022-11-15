from Daniel of Diodorus

This is indicated by a research that analyzed the propensity for risk in equity investments of both sexes: however, women seem more cautious and wary

Experimental psychology research confirms the classic “it’s not true but I believe it”. According to the results of this research people who have just had one prediction of good luck they become more likely to take financial risks, even when it comes to subjects who declare they do not believe in similar predictions. And it seems that it is mainly men who have this type of cognitive weakness, while women are more cautious and guarded. The research was carried out by Xiaoyue Tan of Erasmus University in Rotterdam and his collaborators and was published in the open access journal PLoS One.

Superstition It might seem like an unscientific topic, but the study of the relationship between rationality and irrationality is instead an important area of ​​experimental cognitive psychology. By its nature the brain, although it is the flag organ of the rationality, has many biases that make it unreliable and in fact superstitious beliefs are very widespread in all countries of the world. And it is also known that in some cases these beliefs can even be of help in combating feelings of uncertainty, while implementing rituals is a practice that makes people feel a little more in control in situations in which they find themselves in great uncertainty.