Life hack for editors: if you type an article about the traffic jam you were in, you can suddenly write those two hours as work and you can have beer two hours earlier on Friday. And during this (really not incidental) in-depth piece of investigative journalism we could only conclude one thing: it is not too busy on the roads in the Netherlands, people simply cannot drive.

It was already reasonably expected that the road network in the Netherlands would become terminally constipated this week. We find evening dark a lot more exciting than morning dark. This has already shown: the Dutch overestimate themselves behind the wheel. So there is no intrinsic motivation to improve yourself.

All together in the depressing polonaise

Yesterday was the busiest evening rush of the year. According to Flitsmeister, there was 4,600 minutes of delay on the Dutch roads, which according to Nu.nl amounted to 1,180 kilometers. We do not dispute that it is very busy and that there are a lot of people in the car (and too few people in public transport), we just know for sure that the traffic jam doesn’t have to be that bad.

If the lack of traffic insight were an officially recognized condition, health insurance would be a lot more expensive next year. It’s not a congenital disease, and it’s not like there’s anything in the water here. The problem is, if you ask us, people just don’t give a shit. That radiates from everything: from the position on the road, the urgency and the attitude behind the wheel.

You can already see it during any Tuesday morning. People choose a lane and stay there for a few kilometers. At the traffic light, people only wake up when the car in front of them starts to drive. Nobody feels the need to promote the flow of traffic for the rest of the traffic by clearing a lane or overtaking just as quickly.

Good road behavior is not rewarded

And somehow we get it. It’s what participants of Temptation Island (or any other frikandellen television show) would call a dirty circle. Just driving behavior is punished. For example, if you keep driving on the right, you will automatically get stuck by a left sticker. At some point you are done with it and you join the incapable.

The solution? Our ethics committee advises us against advising everyone to clear out preventively and start over during rush hour. Our epic committee recommended something involving flamethrowers. Perhaps we should hope that cars will soon be able to drive independently during the evening rush hour. If it doesn’t solve the file, it is at least a lot less frustrating.