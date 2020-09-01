This week the world of professional tennis has returned to competition. And what already happened to me with football has happened to me here with more reason. I don’t get used to seeing the empty stands. In the images that television has given us, I have seen the members of Djokovic’s team separated from each other, almost without the possibility of commenting on the plays of their own player. And that is difficult for me to conceive …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS