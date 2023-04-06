Kylian Mbappé criticized his own club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), for having used his image for the campaign to attract members next season without, according to his version, having previously informed him of the purpose of an interview that he did.

“At no time did my interlocutor inform me about the destination that would give the interview. It seemed to me that it was a typical interview for the club’s marketing. I oppose this published video. That’s why I fight for individual image rights,” said the international French in a message on the Instagram network.

‘Kylian Saint-Germain’

Mbappé makes history at PSG.

Mbappé, very jealous of his image, had a fight with the French Football Federation (FFF) in 2022, which had to give in and accept that players can intervene in the advertising actions of FFF sponsors.

The Bondy prodigy refuses to promote, for his part, marks related to gambling or fast food.



“PSG is a great club and a great family, but Kylian Saint-Germain is not”added the French star, whose contract expires in 2025, after the last renewal with a stratospheric remuneration in 2022, in which he left Real Madrid on hold.

In the season ticket promotion video, which includes youngsters from PSG such as the Portuguese Nuno Mendes, Ismael Gharbi and Warren Zaire-Emery, the absence of the other two great stars of the club, the Argentine Leo Messi, whose contract ends in June, and the Brazilian Neymar, with a link until 2027, but highly criticized for his recurring injuries.

💥 LAST MINUTE | @KMbappe issues a statement against the latest subscription campaign of the @PSG_inside in which neither Messi nor Neymar appear and that focuses on him 😱 “PSG is a great club and a great family, but it’s not Kylian Saint-Germain” ❌ “I don’t agree with… pic.twitter.com/9m7dvEAWtM — The great match of COPE (@partidazocope) April 6, 2023

